Absentee votes OK for runoff election in July

HEFLIN — Voters wishing to avoid the polls due to COVID-19 on runoff election day, July 14, can vote by absentee ballot according to Cleburne County Circuit Clerk Warren Sarrell.
Sarrell wrote that any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual.
State law allows the Secretary of State to issue absentee voting guidance during declared states of emergency, according to Sarrell.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill encourages voters to check the box which reads, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls,” Sarrell wrote.
The deadline to register to vote for the July 14 primary runoff election is Monday, June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business Monday, July 13. The last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13, according to Sarrell.
Sarrell encourages voters to practice social distancing and vote through the mail. If the circuit clerk office closes to the public Sarrell will continue to work behind closed doors.
Sarrell said by phone Tuesday that an order has been issued which states that any qualified voter who successfully submits an application with a valid ID shall be eligible to vote an absentee ballot for the primary runoff election. All absentee election managers are directed and instructed to accept all absentee ballot applications that are filed by voters, said Sarrell.
Cleburne County Circuit Clerk’s office: 256-463-2651
Email: warreng.sarrell@alacourt.gov