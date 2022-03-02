A new generation of traffic-trap tickets catches lawyer’s attention

FRUITHURST — The town of Brookside in Jefferson County achieved notoriety earlier this year after a Birmingham newspaper investigation revealed that the police force used Interstate 22 as an aggressive speed trap to pad the town’s coffers.
It was news to many, but in Fruithurst, by the Georgia line in Cleburne County, an older generation could just nod their heads and say, Yep, been there.
They learned that Brookside police Chief Mike Brown resigned last month as a result.
They learned of allegations of officers concocting extra charges, harassing unsuspecting motorists and using racist language against them — just some of the complaints against a police department that, thirsty for revenue, had been bringing in $600,000 annually.
It is unknown what fate will befall Brookside, a community of 1,300, as news reports speculate whether the police force will disband altogether.
Bill Baxley, 80, knows the drill. He has joined a team of lawyers suing Brookside on behalf of defendants who claim they were wronged by the police department. He also intervened 47 years ago to help break up the Fruithurst speed trap operation when he was Alabama’s attorney general.
Fruithurst
Fruithurst was a bustling town in the late 1800s and early 1900s, with a population of 1,000 people, including a colony of German, Dutch and Swedish immigrants. The area was known for winemaking and grape growing during a “graperush” until tariffs and taxes made it cheaper to grow grapes elsewhere, according to The Star’s news archives.
Before Interstate 20 was completed, U.S. 78 was the main route between Birmingham and Atlanta — it passed through Fruithurst’s “vineyard country.” Beyond speeding citations, there were stories of harassment, illegal searches and brutality by police, according to old news reports.
In January 1975, revenues from traffic citations were $22,000. Later that year, Attorney General Baxley began an investigation which uncovered a speed trap operation that “boggles the mind” and “defies the imagination,” in Baxley’s words at the time. The investigation stripped Fruithurst’s police force of the right to arrest motorists on U.S. 78.
The town’s six-person police force — which collected $200,000 in fines in 1974 — was eliminated in 1975.
Current Fruithurst Mayor Chris Davis, 39, said there are no plans to resurrect its police department.
“No, no, no, no, no, no funding there, so no,” Davis said by phone recently. Davis said there is not enough tax base in the town of 243 to support any kind of police department.
Davis said he knows nothing about the Fruithurst speed trap, having been born eight years after the police department gave out its last citation.
“It’s way before me,” he said.
Davis is focused on Fruithurst’s present and future. Davis said that thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, several streets are being repaved and a new business is locating in town that will bring in jobs.
Fruithurst 1975
During a recent phone interview with Baxley compared Fruithurst and Brookside.
“It really brought back a lot of memories for me,” he said.
“When the lawyers on this team in Brookside called me and asked me to get in this, I listened to what they said, and it had brought back a lot of memories of Fruithurst in ’75. It’s remarkable how similar in a lot of ways that the situation was,” Baxley said.
Baxley said he started getting letters from frustrated motorists around the country about the not-so-friendly greeting committee in Fruithurst.
“They were remarkably similar but it was obvious that they were written by people — not colluding — average citizens that had been stopped and I felt like mistreated in Fruithurst,” Baxley said.
Baxley decided to take action. He called Fruithurst and asked for a meeting with the town’s mayor and City Council members. They came to Montgomery.
Baxley recalls, “I was impressed with them, I was naive, I was impressed with them. I thought they were law-abiding people that had just gotten in over their heads kinda,” he said.
“I spent a good bit of time with them, probably more than an hour, explaining to them what law enforcement was supposed to be for, the purpose of it, they had such a big department, they couldn’t just be using it for public safety,” Baxley said.
Baxley said that he did not think the citizens of Fruithurst were that endangered by someone going five miles over the speed limit.
“I thought once I explained that to them that they would go up there and take a different direction and which is what they said they were going to do. But they didn’t, nothing changed, but they had been so nice, I called them again and got them back down there,” he said.
Baxley said he was a lot firmer with the town leaders and even issued “veiled threats” of what he may have to do if they did not stop the speed trap.
The second time was not the charm as Fruithurst continued to run its speed trap.
Baxley informed a few reporters from the Birmingham News and the Anniston Star and told them of his efforts to end the speed trap.
“I used a kind of a parallel, I tried to teach a class to the leaders of the town, a class on law enforcement and a class on constitutional law and I thought they were attentive but they apparently didn’t learn the lesson,” Baxley said, “So I was going to teach them another class and this one was going to be in economics.”
Baxley gathered a team of state troopers, volunteers from his office and enlisted the help of Ray Acton, who was his executive assistant at the time.
Baxley said Acton was the right person to send to Fruithurst.
“He was in the National Guard like I was but he was considerably older and when they had the real problem in Phenix City in the mid-’50s, Ray was activated and sent to Phenix City and was the military mayor of Phenix City, while it was under martial law,” Baxley said.
Baxley said his team worked around the clock in Fruithurst
“Everytime the Fruithurst police had stopped somebody on the that highway we would wait until they finished giving them a citation or whatever they were doing and then who ever the assistant on duty would go up with the trooper to the motorist and hand them a card and identified themselves and showed them a badge,” Baxley said.
The trooper and assistant would apologize to the motorist and inform them they were the victims of a speed trap.
“We wanted to apologize on behalf of the State of Alabama for what was happening and we were going to ask them if they would please cooperate with us and try to put a stop to this and we were going to represent them,” he said.
The motorist was told that the state would represent them in city court free of charge and to not plead guilty.
Baxley said if the state — along with the motorist — lost in city court the state would ask for a jury trial and pay all of the motorists’ expenses to come back and testify.
“If we lose then we will appeal to the court of appeals, if we lose there we will appeal to the supreme court, and if we have to we will try to get in federal court, but we will represent you every step of the way, don’t pay your fine,” Baxley said.
“I figured it would cost the town a couple a thousand to hire lawyers to defend all that to collect a $50 traffic ticket; I figured they couldn’t do that very long and stay solvent, so sure enough, I can’t remember the exact day, it was a very few days, they disbanded the police department, dismissed all the pending cases, and it was over,” he said.
Fruithurst vs. Brookside
Baxley said there are a couple of differences between Fruithurst and Brookside’s way of issuing citations.
“The Fruithurst people probably had better reason to stop the motorist, because most of them probably were exceeding the speed limit a little bit. I think Fruithurst at that time, there wasn't a law to prevent them from setting the speed limit. I think they set it unreasonably low, but technically the people were probably guilty,” Baxley said.
“In Brookside, they can’t set the speed limit and so they’re stopping people for all kinds of other reasons that have nothing to do with public safety of the town, but the purpose of them was identical, they were raising money,” Baxley said, “And they were doing it by preying on motorists who were coming through the a busy, heavily traveled highway and it was not providing any police protection for the citizens.”
Baxley said the stretch of interstate that Brookside patrols for motorists is in the police jurisdiction but barren of any hint of the town.
“There’s no building on that interstate, it’s Brookside exit, but there’s no buildings, there’s no business, there’s no house, and when you get off there to go to Brookside it’s over two miles to the city limits,” he said.
“They’re not providing any police protection or law enforcement purpose for the citizens of Brookside, any,” he said.
Baxley said that the police department is stopping people for driving in the left lane and not having a tag light.
“Very few people know they even have a tag light, so when it burns out they don’t even realize it’s burned out,” he said.
Baxley said the Brookside police are issuing a lot of fines for expired tags and charged one motorist $400 plus court costs. Most departments, Baxley said, just issue a warning ticket or verbal instruction to get their tag updated.
“A lot of people just don’t have $400, one lady that got the ticket didn't have it and so they made her sign a thing saying she’d pay $50 right then and $50 every month until she paid the $400 and her tag had only been expired two months.” he said.
Baxley said the case in Brookside may be a class action suit against the town.
Fruithurst today
A bullet-riddled Fruithurst Town Limit sign stands on the west side of town letting motorists know where they are.
Memories of the infamous speed trap have almost faded from the collective consciousness of the townsfolk.
At the Fruithurst General Store on Monday Tina Holcombe, along with her sister Kelly Cooper and her husband, were busy getting a truckload of furniture for sale. The store sells “a little bit of everything,” Holcombe said.
“It was before my time, I’ve heard it talked about,” said Cooper.
Holcombe said Fruithurst is like, “stepping back in time.”
“Not a lot changes here, it’s still the same people, we have different people stop in from time to time, we have new people moving in and they always come in and introduce themselves, they just become a part of the community,” Holcombe said.
Fruithurst, like a lot of remote Cleburne County areas, has limited internet and cell coverage. Holcombe said only Verizon and Straight Talk have reliable coverage in Fruithurst.
“We still don’t have a good source for internet, I keep hearing that they’re making progress and one day that’s gonna happen, I would like for it to be in my lifetime but I don’t know if it will be,” Holcombe said.