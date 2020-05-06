‘A bit of sadness, but now I’ve got that quilt’

HEFLIN — For some a quilt is nothing more than a multi-layered textile that adds color to a room. For lifelong Cleburne County resident Ruth Piper, 90, though, her quilt has a quarter-century connection with her late mother, Neta Rose Baswell.
A patchwork of memories has been sewn into the queen-sized quilt adorned with sunflowers with green stems set against white squares with green borders.
Baswell started the quilt in 1996 but hadn’t finished it before she died in 1998, leaving pieces of a puzzle that would eventually be finished just two weeks ago.
“My momma always did a lot of applique work, embroidery, quilting and crocheting, she never stayed idle, she was always doing something with her hands,” Piper said.
Piper is no stranger to sewing and stitching herself.
She began working for Sewell Manufacturing Company in 1954 in Bremen, Ga., as a sewing machine operator and quickly worked her way up the ranks to eventually become the plant supervisor in 1970 at the Heflin plant.
From 1990-1995, she was the director of manufacturing with overall responsibility of the five Sewell plants, four being in Georgia.
She retired as director on June 30, 1995. Along the way, Piper helped coordinate and make suits for Auburn University including the football players, Coach Pat Dye, Bo Jackson and the Auburn Tigerettes, as well as Alabama’s Wimp Sanderson and many other public figures.
When Baswell passed away Piper and the rest of the family retrieved family heirlooms and other keepsakes from her estate.
“We went through her things, of course everybody gets what they want but I found some quilt tops there she had finished, this particular one intriged me,” said Piper.
Piper brought home the pieces and started appliqueing the sunflowers onto the squares “the year after mom died.” She continued to work on the quilt in her spare time over the years.
“If I went to a hospital to stay with someone I’d usually carry it and work on it while I was there,” Piper said.
So finally, after Piper worked on the quilt for more than 20 years it was time to have it hemmed up and put together with batting. Piper took the quilt to two friends, Debbie Cash and Sharon Taylor,who performed the final stages to the heirloom quilt, finishing it two weeks ago.
“It took that long to get the quilt finished, it made me very glad and a bit of sadness, but now I’ve got that quilt,” Piper said.
“All the grandchildren and the great grandchildren have a quilt that my momma made but this is a special one, I’ll keep it. The quilt will go to someone in the family,” she said.
“I think it’s really good to honor my mom this way,” said Piper.
One of Piper’s granddaughters, Krista Walker Larkin, knows the sunflower quilt quite well.
“My grandmother went with us to move my youngest daughter into her college dorm this past August. While we were there at the hotel, I got to see my grandmother stitch some of the flower pieces together by hand,” said Larkin.
Larkin grew up knowing how unique the family quilts were that had been passed down and how special each stitch was.
“She is making family history, and I got to watch it. Even at 90, I think she can do anything, and I’m thankful she is my grandmother,” said Larkin.