Cleburne school board raises meal prices

Students in Cleburne County will have to dig a little deeper in their pockets to buy lunch and breakfast beginning this fall.
On Monday the Cleburne County Board of Education voted unanimously to raise meal prices by 25 cents for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Cleburne County Schools child nutrition coordinator Kellie Grubbs, the increase was necessary to satisfy the federal requirements of the paid lunch equity provision.
“I know it stinks and it’s bad timing but we also have to abide by federal guidelines since we’re a federally funded program,” said Grubbs.
The provision ensures that sufficient funds are provided to the non-profit food service account for paid lunches, Grubbs said, and that school food authorities provide the same level of support for lunches served to students who are not eligible for free or reduced priced lunches.
“This will hopefully take us through the next five years so we don’t have to continually update our prices,” said Grubbs.
In other business the board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Jeffrey Bryant, Principal at Cleburne County High School. The contract will run from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2023.
The board unanimously approved the employment of the following:
— Amber Brown as a science teacher at Cleburne County Middle School
— Jeromy Owen as a teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School for the after school program
— Leslie Coker as a teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School for the after school program
— Barbara Johnson as the director of the after school program at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Swyer Elkins as a summer worker at Cleburne County Middle School
The board approved the following resignations:
— Jennifer Dasinger, a teacher at Cleburne County High School
— Beverly Turner, counselor at Cleburne County Elementary and the high school
— Taleah Thomas, a teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Avis Norton, a child nutrition worker at Cleburne County Elementary School
— C.J. Boyd, a teacher at Cleburne County High School