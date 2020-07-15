Cleburne County schools to open Aug. 13, board says

HEFLIN — Cleburne County schools are scheduled to open for students Aug. 13 according to Chad Young, Cleburne County schools superintendent, but that date is subject to change.
Young said that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to meet with state schools superintendent Eric Mackey on Wednesday to ask for “some changes” which could modify the school calendar released by the school board.
In a Monday meeting the Cleburne County board of education released its 2020-21 school calendar.
Virtual students will also begin school Aug. 13.
“The state has a platform for anybody that wants to do virtual and we’re going to be sending out information to parents in the days to come,” said Young.
During its meeting the board also approved the employment of the following:
— Dianna Dingler as a educational tutor at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Lori Jone as a one-half day media specialist at Pleasant Grove Elementary
— Millie Wilson as a teacher at Cleburne County Middle School
— Marcus Harrell as a career prep teacher and basketball coach at Ranburne High School
— Jodie Thompson and Leslie Salter as summer school facilitators at Cleburne County Career Technical School
— Jordyn Wells as a elementary teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Diane Williamson as a Title 1 instructional aide at Ranburne Elementary School
— Alicia Gaines as a elementary teacher summer services at Fruithurst Elementary School
— Pam Cox as a child nutrition worker at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Davonna Turley as a child nutrition worker at Pleasant Grove Elementary School
During its meeting the board also:
— Approved Betty Pullen as a substitute nurse for the school system.
— Accepted the transfer request by Holley Fenn from full-time counselor at Cleburne County High School to one-half day counselor.
The board also approved the following as bus substitute drivers for the school system:
— Terry Coker
— Randy Boyd
— Jessie Smith
— Jeffery Smith
— Connie Hunt
— Robin West
The next regular board meeting will be held at the central office at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 3.