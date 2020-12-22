Cleburne County schools delay January opening due to spike in COVID cases

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County school system has delayed the start of school for the spring semester until Jan. 11 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.
School was originally set to begin on Jan. 4, according to Chad Young, Cleburne County school superintendent.
As of Tuesday, there are 896 confirmed cases of the virus and 71 probable cases in Cleburne County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Cleburne County has a population of 14,910, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning that almost one in every 15 of the county’s residents has been infected.
According to the ADPH there have been 130 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleburne County in the last 14 days.
“There’s been a pretty big outbreak in the county, and the fact that people will be having gatherings over the holidays, we wanted to give it some more time for people to know if they have symptoms after Christmas and after New Year’s,” Young said.