HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission is now responsible for the oversight of the Cleburne County Emergency Communications District after the Cleburne County E911 Board dissolved last month.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to oversee what the now-defunct Cleburne County 911 board once handled.
According to Jason Odom, Cleburne County attorney, the 911 board was originally established by a resolution in February 2016 and had an effective date of June 2016 but was fundamentally flawed.
There was a provision in the resolution specifying that “911 Board employees must remain commission employees,” which was specifically prohibited by an opinion of the office of the Alabama Attorney General.
According to Odom, the 911 Board would have to completely separate from the commission in order to be an independent agency and a “political and legal subdivision of the State” as envisioned by the Code of Alabama. The 911 board of commissioners, in evaluating the extra expenses that it would take to become completely separate — to include the procurement of liability insurance — made the independent decision to dissolve themselves and return the responsibility for 911 services to the County Commission, according to Odom.
After the commission meeting, the commission held its first 911 meeting and voted unanimously to accept the fiscal year 2020 budget that had been previously hammered out by the now-dissolved 911 board. The commission also set a meeting time for future 911 meetings, at 4:30 p.m. before the regularly scheduled monthly commission meetings.
In other business the commission:
- Voted unanimously to give Tree Brand Packaging in Ranburne a tax abatement for an expansion of its business.
According to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, the company purchased a $1 million dollar piece of equipment to be delivered from Finland in April of next year. The equipment will be housed in a new 15,000-square-foot building which will be finished by March.
The tax abatement will include all state and local noneducation property taxes and all construction-related transaction taxes, except those local construction related transaction taxes levied for education purposes for capital improvements for education.
Maloney said the abatement will end in the year 2027.
- Heard from Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, that the bridge over the Tallapoosa river on County Road 18 will close on Dec. 16.
The commission also talked about the closure of Alabama 46 due to a bridge replacement over Cane Creek. The bridge was closed Monday morning and won’t be reopened for about a year, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
A visit to the bridge Monday afternoon saw numerous motorists who were unaware of the closure and had to turn around. An excavator was removing poles and other infrastructure from around the bridge.