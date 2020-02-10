Cleburne commission hears pitch to have Clay County firefighters respond to calls at Cheaha

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission heard from local fire officials about which fire department is better suited and equipped to respond to incidents on Mount Cheaha during the monthly Cleburne County 911 board meeting Monday.
The commission, which is also the 911 board, holds its commission meeting right after the 911 board meeting.
Dan Hopkins, chief of the Hollis Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, said that Shinbone Fire Department in Clay County is located 5 miles from Cheaha State Park, and the Hollis department is 20 miles from the park.
“Back in July we had a drowning down at the lake; we’ve had several over the years,” Hopkins said. He said he drove his own vehicle to the scene, “and I was running between 80 and 90 mph all the way. It took me 30 minutes to get there,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins said when he got there Clay County Rescue was on the scene and rescued the victim before he died.
“If they had not been on the scene we would have been searching for a body, which is normally what happens when we get there,” said Hopkins.
“It’s for the good of the park,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins said a tanker truck loaded with 2,200 gallons of water responding to fire on the mountain travels at a top speed of only 30 mph.
Hopkins proposed redrawing the fire district lines to make Shinbone the fire department to respond to incidents on the mountain.
Ryan Robertson, Cleburne Commission chairman, and Kim Brown, the county’s chief finance administrator, discussed what would need to be done legally to change which department can respond to Mount Cheaha.
Robertson suggested meeting with the Clay County Commission, both county attorneys and the Cleburne County Commission to come to a resolution.
Hopkins said that a Clay County commissioner wants to redistrict Cheaha State Park so it will reside in Clay County, not Cleburne.
Sam Morrow, Shinbone Valley Fire chief, also spoke to the commissioners in favor of Hopkin’s idea.
After the 911 board meeting the commission began its regular monthly commission meeting.
Brown told the commissioners that the telephone service at the 911 offices, county offices and the Jacksonville State University offices at the Mountain Center need to be replaced.
Brown got a quote from a vendor for $13,000 to replace the entire system. The commission discussed getting more quotes from other phone companies before committing to a certain company to replace the phones.
The commission voted unanimously to approve an alcohol license for Perry Mart, 11542 Highway 49 in Heflin.