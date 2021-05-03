Cleburne, Clay, Randolph counties under tornado watch; all of central Alabama at risk of severe weather Tuesday

A tornado watch was issued Monday morning for counties just south and east of Calhoun.
The National Weather Service put Cleburne, Clay and Randolph counties on watch for tornado activity until 4 p.m. Monday, with possible hail and winds up to 70 mph.
The alert comes at the start of a two-day period of severe weather for Alabama, with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and possible severe weather Tuesday, according to the service’s Calera office.
Calhoun County was not included in the Monday tornado watch, though the NWS did include the Anniston metro area in a “slight risk” zone, warning of potential winds up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail and isolated tornadoes through 6 p.m. Monday.
“There may be a few thunderstorms around today and tonight, and some in the morning, maybe,” said Kevin Laws, NWS meteorologist, Monday morning. “But a more potent squall line will get together in Mississippi tomorrow.”
Tuesday will see most of central Alabama, including Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties, in an “enhanced risk” area, the midpoint of the weather service’s five-step severity scale. The classification includes possible tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
As of Monday morning, the “enhanced risk” window ran from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Calhoun County would likely see the worst of the squall near the end of that window, Laws said. He also said the Wednesday forecast appeared calm.