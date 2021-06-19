Claudette makes landfall; flood watch remains for Anniston area

Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in Louisiana this morning, the National Weather Service's Calera office announced in an advisory released shortly before 5 a.m.
"The primary threat will continue to be the potential for heavy rainfall over inland southeast Mississippi as well as along the coastal counties of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle this morning," the advisory reads.
Forecasters and local officials have had an eye on Claudette -- a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico that was named as a tropical storm overnight -- for the past few days. Early tracks for the storm showed it moving over the Anniston area, but a Saturday morning storm map shifts the storm track southward.
The storm is still expected to bring heavy rain to the area, though Saturday morning advisories suggest that the risk of flooding, and the potential for a tornado, will be most significant south of Interstate 20. North of the interstate, the weather service warning says, 3 to four inches of rain is still possible.
Calhoun County remains under a flash flood watch until Sunday afternoon.