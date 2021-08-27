Classic on Noble no longer facing foreclosure sale

The building where Classic on Noble is located is no longer up for sale, according to an attorney for the mortgage lender.
Legal ads had been placed in The Anniston Star for weeks leading up to a planned foreclosure auction of the property Friday. The property described in the ads matched the address of Classic on Noble, a long-standing Anniston eatery owned by David and Cathryn Mashburn. According to Robert Rives, an attorney for Montgomery-based law firm Capell and Howard, that auction is canceled.
Rives said Friday that he could not discuss circumstances behind the cancelation, citing confidentiality rules.
Cathryn Mashburn declined to comment Friday.
A few days after a story about the foreclosure sale was published in The Anniston Star earlier this month, the restaurant wrote about a show of support from the community on social media.
“We are overwhelmed by our community,” the Facebook post read. “We are amazed by all the support, emails, phone calls, suggestions and increased business.”