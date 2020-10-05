City elections Tuesday in Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont

Voters in Anniston, Piedmont and Jacksonville will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who'll win runoffs for various positions in city politics.
City officials say social-distancing measures will be in place for Election Day.
"We're going to have hand-sanitizing stations at all the polls," said Anniston city spokesman Jackson Hodges. “Obviously, masks are strongly encouraged.”
In Anniston, voters will decide whether incumbent Jack Draper or challenger David Reddick will be Anniston's mayor for the next four years. Three of the ward-based seats on the Anniston City Council are up for a vote as well.
In Jacksonville, residents will choose either Sherry Laster or Adam Allen for Place 4 on the city council.
In Piedmont, Steve Maddox and John Lawrence are in a runoff for the District 1 city council seat.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hodges said that Anniston voters who have additional questions can contact City Clerk Skyler Bass at 256-231-7710.