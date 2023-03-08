 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City Council appoints Borrelli to MDA

Borrelli

Julie Borrelli was appointed to the McClellan Development Board Tuesday night during an Anniston City Council meeting. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

By unanimous vote the Anniston City Council has appointed attorney Julie Borrelli to the McClellan Development Authority board.

Borrelli is no stranger to the ways of local government, having served in the recent past as the city’s finance director before stepping down to open her own law practice. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.