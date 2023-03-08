City Council appoints Borrelli to MDA

By unanimous vote the Anniston City Council has appointed attorney Julie Borrelli to the McClellan Development Authority board.
Borrelli is no stranger to the ways of local government, having served in the recent past as the city’s finance director before stepping down to open her own law practice.
Prior to the Tuesday night council meeting where she was appointed, Borrelli — who also served in the Marines — said she is excited to serve on the MDA board to help in its mission to recruit development.
“McClellan is ripe for development. We just want to keep making sure that grows, just doing what we can to expand commerce in Anniston and going that way which is going to be a very big benefit to the city,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli said she wants to help keep McClellan growing.
“The city is seeing a lot of growth on McClellan, we just want to keep doing that, I do have the finance background so I kinda know what’s going on,” Borrelli said, “I don’t have to learn that and then with me being an attorney I do know how the laws apply.”
Borrelli said she has done a lot of research on different types of economic development and what different places have, including old military bases.
Borrelli said she wants to bring more to the table during her term on the MDA board.
Julie Moss, MDA director, was at the meeting to meet Borrelli and welcome her to the board.
Moss said that Borrelli will fill a vacancy on the board when MDA board member Joe Harrington’s term expired.
During the formal meeting Anniston Mayor Jack Draper was complimentary of Borrelli’s skill set to serve on the MDA board. “Julie served as our finance director, she is an attorney practicing here in Anniston, Julie has an extensive military background, an extensive administrative background and I can tell you we are so pleased that she’s been nominated,” Draper said.
In other City Council business:
Gayle Macolly, principal remediation manager for Solutia, presented a check for $2,000 to Anniston fire chief Jeff Waldrep for a display inside the Anniston Regional Fire Training Center that formally opened this week.
The display will hang in the lobby of the training center alongside other historical photos and other vintage fire apparatuses.
The display will highlight historical fires with photos from the following noteworthy infernos:
— Anniston Inn fire in 1923
— Calhoun County Courthouse fire in 1931
— Alabama Hotel fire in 1944
— 800 Noble Street block fire in 1987
— AmSouth Bank fire in 2003
The council approved a lounge retail liquor - Class II (package) license application for Happy Hour Package Store located at 723 Noble Street.
The council also approved a restaurant liquor license application for The Doghouse located at 270 Glade Road.
