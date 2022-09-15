 Skip to main content
City commends Oxford officers who worked on kidnapping case

The men and women with the Oxford Police Department who assisted with the rescue of an elderly woman who was kidnapped in July receive commendations Tuesday night. From left are Mayor Alton Craft, Police Chief Bill Partridge, Sgt. Brad Young, Kevin Mitchell, Nick Reeves, Pilot Drew Muench, Dakota Gunter, Bill Wineman, Randall Gilliland, Lt. Donald Ridley, Jaclyn Willis, Sgt. Chris Steffens, Josh Hardeman, and Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Eleven officers who work as part of the East Metro Area Crime Center and the Oxford Police Aviation Support Unit were given commendations Tuesday night for their efforts in rescuing a 75-year-old woman after she had been kidnapped on July 4.

 