City announces day camp program at community centers

The City of Anniston will host its annual summer day camp program May 31-Aug. 5, the sites being three community centers from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday - Friday:

— Carver Community Center on West 14th Street

— Norwood Hodges Community Center on Spring Valley Road

— Wiggins Community Center on West 17th Street near Crane Avenue.

Registration forms may be picked up at community center camp sites. For a printable version of the application:

https://bit.ly/3LWSLoj

The camps will not operate on July 4th holiday.

Activities will center on the following categories: nature and science, arts and crafts, drama, sports and games, outdoor survival, music, dance, swimming lessons, cooking and gymnastics.

The cost of the camp fees for Anniston residents is $55 per week per child; $50 for each additional child in the same family. Weekly fee for non-residents is $60 per week per child. A daily plan is available for kids for $15 per day. Payment of a one-time registration fee of $25 is required. “Camperships” are available for low-income families living within the Anniston City limits. 

Calendars will be available each week to keep parents informed of upcoming events and activities. 

The deadline for registration is May 31. 

 

