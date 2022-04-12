Cities schedule Easter egg hunts

A multitude of Easter egg hunts — some involving searching for eggs with flashlights — are scheduled this week leading up to the upcoming Easter holiday.
Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston public information officer, is inviting everyone out to the Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center’s flashlight Easter egg hunt that is a partnership between the aquatic center and the Carver Community Center.
“Come out for a hopping good time,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the city of Anniston’s youth soccer complex located at 745 Summerall Gate Road in Anniston. The cost is $2 per kid and everyone needs to take a flashlight along with a bag or basket to collect their candy-filled eggs along with a lucky prize egg. For more information contact the Carver Center at 256-231-7630 or the aquatic and fitness center at 256-847-7349.
In case of inclement weather, the egg hunt site will be the Anniston Senior Center at McClellan.
Piedmont
Piedmont’s parks and rec folks are putting on a free flashlight egg hunt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Piedmont Sports Complex across the street from the Piedmont High School. Other sponsors include the City of Piedmont, Tri-Green Equipment and the Piedmont Veterans Association.
Oxford
The city of Oxford is having a “Community Easter Egg Hunt” on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Friendship Community Center located at 2930 Friendship Rd. The event is open to children through age 12 and they’re asked to bring their own baskets.
Heflin
The city of Heflin will hold its annual flashlight Easter egg hunt Friday at 8 p.m. at the PARD football field located on Evans Street near Carillon Oaks.
Kids — ages 10 and under — are asked to bring a flashlight and a basket or bag to collect a total of 7,000 candy-filled eggs. The Easter bunny himself will be on hand for photos with the egg seekers. Admission is free and glow sticks will be given out to the kids. The event is sponsored by Heflin PARD, Carillon Oaks and Heflin McDonald’s. For more information call: 256-463-5434.