Choccolocco woman stabs her brother in the knee in domestic dispute

Freeman
Courtesy Photo

A Choccolocco woman was charged with assault for stabbing her brother, officials say. 

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the 2000 block of Old Choccolocco road about a man who had been stabbed. 