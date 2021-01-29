Choccolocco Park unlikely to see change from JSU conference shift

Jacksonville State University’s move to the Atlantic Sun Conference won’t change Choccolocco Park’s status as host of the Ohio Valley Conference, according to the park’s assistant director.
Earlier this week JSU’s board of trustees voted to allow President Don Killingsworth to leave the OVC and investigate other leagues JSU might join.
ASUN announced Friday morning that the university had rejoined its ranks, having been a member school from 1995 to 2003, when JSU moved to the OVC. According to the university, travel demands played a part in the decision, due to teams traveling as far north as Illinois for games.
Friday morning, assistant park director Billy Thompson said the park would continue to host OVC championships.
“As of now nothing has changed,” Thompson said, “and I don’t expect anything to change.”
The tournament was a major boost to the park’s public profile when it first shifted its focus to hosting regional tournaments, Thompson explained, and is now counted among several large-scale sporting events hosted at the site each year.
The next OVC softball tournament begins May 15, the championship’s fifth year at the park, and this year also marks the first of four years hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I and II tournaments, which will bring 16 teams to the city May 26-29.
Thompson said that traffic counts — which would include tournament traffic and regular visits from locals — for 2018-2019 totaled about 1.5 million vehicles entering the park.
Attempts to reach OVC representatives for comment were not immediately successful Friday morning.