Chiefs of police talk law enforcement, community interaction at forum

Four area chiefs of police addressed their local situations Tuesday morning as part of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Law Enforcement forum held at the Anniston Regional Training Center.

JSU police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Barton

Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.