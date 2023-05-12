Chiefs of police talk law enforcement, community interaction at forum

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Four area chiefs of police addressed their local situations Tuesday morning as part of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Law Enforcement forum held at the Anniston Regional Training Center.
JSU
JSU police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Barton said his agency is experiencing difficulties in recruiting new personnel like many others locally and nationwide.
“Attracting people that are qualified to do the job and want to do the job with what funding is available is a challenge,” Barton said. “The men and women who step up to do the job do it for the right reasons and do exceptional jobs.”
Barton said JSU is a busy campus with the largest freshman class in history and the highest enrollment ever, “with projections for that to continue to grow over the next few years.”
“We just had the largest graduation ceremony this year with almost 1,000 graduates,” he said. “And we have the construction and renovations which are changing the landscape of the institution.”
“These things all demonstrate the challenges we face in law enforcement,” Barton said. “We are in a pivotal time within our department which includes emergency management and other public safety services. We have been revamping some of our operations over the past year to better respond to our growing needs.”
Barton said partnerships with other agencies play an important role.
“There is rarely a week goes by when I don’t talk to the Jacksonville police chief about something,” he said. “There’s not a month goes by when I don’t talk to one of the other chiefs or the sheriff. There is no way we could operate without the partnerships with law enforcement countywide.”
Ohatchee
Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly noted his department is the smallest in the county and reiterated Barton’s comments about partnerships with other agencies.
“We all lean on each other and we have a very close relationship with Sheriff Matthew Wade,” Kelly said. “We work hand in hand with the SROs in the school on a daily basis. I can’t speak enough of the partnerships we have with all of the area’s law enforcement.”
Kelly also spoke of the aid his department receives from Oxford and Anniston.
Kelly said Ohatchee police “have tried to engage the community a little differently.”
“We started out giving out gift certificates at traffic stops during the Christmas season,” Kelly said. “It started out with just Ohatchee businesses until businesses from outside of Ohatchee saw what a great thing this was. We started out with eight participating businesses and it almost doubled last year. We already have some calling us now wanting to be involved this year.”
He recalled one stop where the driver had just gotten news he was suffering from terminal cancer and had little time to live.
“He got a Jack’s gift card and the guy broke down and started crying and thanked the officer,” Kelly said.
Kelly said that effort was to have a “positive reinforcement” with the community after the nationwide coverage of stories which reflected poorly on law enforcement.
“When we see a police officer come into a restaurant, we tell our children to be good or that officer will take them to jail,” Kelly said. “What we have done is train those children when they are growing up the police are the bad guys. I’m not saying there aren’t any bad apples in law enforcement. When I grew up, we were raised with the idea you went to a police officer for help.”
Kelly said his department is now more involved with community events such as sports and vacation Bible schools.
He added his officers are all now getting training to help with mental health issues, Alzheimer’s patients and autistic children among other specialized populations.
“They are getting everything they need to interact with the public and do their job,” Kelly said.
Piedmont
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said Calhoun County is “fortunate” to have strong support for law enforcement from its communities.
He said his department recently switched to a new radio system allowing better communications with every department in the county.
“We work very closely with all the departments in our area,” Johnson said. “If I ever need anything, I just have to reach out and ask.”
Johnson called himself “a big community relations guy and do anything I can to be out in the community.”
“One thing I started last year was ‘Ice Pops with a Cop,” Johnson said. “We have a swimming pool and it’s nice for an officer to pull up with a cooler full of ice pops, start cutting the tops off and handing them out to the kids.”
He said winning over the young people “is where we are going to be able to make a change within our society.”
“We have those positive interactions now and hopefully have a society where we are not demonized,” Johnson said. “As far as my community, that is my goal.”
Jacksonville
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood began by thanking the city’s mayor and council for their support.
“I also want to thank the men and women of the Jacksonville Police Department who go out every day and provide a high quality of service to our citizens,” Wood said.
Wood said Jacksonville’s strategic plan for law enforcement has included security for all city parks, the city square and school campuses.
“We have video cameras on poles around those areas that can be viewed from our dispatch center and in our patrol vehicles as well as by investigators on their cellphones,” Wood said. “Those cameras have helped us solve multiple crimes and identify individuals for prosecution.”
He said the current budget includes a three-year plan that will replace all the vehicles in the police fleet.
“We want to be able to continuously provide all of our officers vehicles that are three years old or younger,” Wood said. “That will also help to lower our maintenance costs.”
Wood said his department has also expanded its K-9 program using one dog for the schools and one for patrol service.
“The K-9 in the schools helps to build relationships with the kids,” Wood said. “One of the most important things to me is protecting our kids in the city schools.”
He said the most recent program in that area is the “First Responder Build” program that allows any first responder or police officer to go into any city school and have lunch for free.
“That has allowed us to put additional resources in those schools around lunchtime and other times of the day and be able to engage those kids by just chilling with them and talking to them,” Wood said. “It also gives us a chance to talk to those students who may have an interest in becoming law enforcement officers or first responders.”
He said there is already one Jacksonville High School student who is ready to start work with the department the day after graduation.