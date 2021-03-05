Chief juvenile probation officer arrested on ethics charge

Authorities charged Calhoun County’s chief juvenile probation officer Friday after he allegedly used his office for personal gain.
The state Attorney General’s office charged Grant Richard Hockman, 36, of Leeds, according to court records made public Friday.
According to his arrest warrant, Hockman obtained money through his position between June 2016 and January 2020.
Attempts on Friday afternoon to reach the Attorney General’s Office and the Calhoun County Juvenile Probation Office were unsuccessful.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said around 2 p.m. Hockman was waiting to be booked into jail. His bond was set at $5,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
Using public office for personal gain is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.