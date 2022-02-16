Cherokee County native John Pate ‘coming home’ for a comedy Show Saturday night

Comedian, author and professor John Pate, a native of Sand Rock, is returning to Cherokee County for a Saturday for a "clean comedy show." The event starts at 6:30pm at the Recreational Outreach Center, locally known as the ROC, located at 300 East Chestnut Bypass at the intersection with Alabama 9.
Nationally-syndicated radio comedy show host Rich Natole will join Pate for the show.
Tickets are available at the Leesburg Country Store, the ROC, the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce office and Al Shumaker's office. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
The show is hosted by the Centre Lions Club. The club and Pate/Natole will split the proceeds 50/50. The Lions Club will use its share to provide eye exams and eyeglasses for students and adults. Pate and Natole will use their share to help pay for the production of ‘Faith Wins,’ a screenplay the duo wrote.
Faith Wins tells the story of a rag-to-riches-and-back-again man. Pate wrote the lyrics for the theme song; and collaborated with artist Jenny Toman for the screenplay’s score.
Filming was completed two weeks ago in California, and editing is underway in Atlanta with music to soon be added
Pate says the film should be ready for preview showings by early May.
Pate worked for several years with the late Red Skelton. He also entertained on several cruise ships, corporate seminars and retreats. Both Pate and Natole have frequently entertained audiences in Las Vegas.
While working in the entertainment business, Pate served as the head of the department of communications at California Baptist University in Riverside.
Pate and his wife, Sarah, adopted three children from South America.
After retiring from CBU, the Pates moved to Ooltewah, Tenn., That move pleased John's three Alabama siblings, since visits are now only a few hours away, instead of almost a whole day of flying.