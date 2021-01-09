Cheaha visitors enjoy a dusting of mountaintop snow

MOUNT CHEAHA — A picturesque dusting of snow fell overnight at Cheaha State Park which delighted park visitors Saturday morning. The park’s timeworn peaks, and similar elevations in the area, received enough of the white stuff to bring out sightseers and those just yearning for change of scenery.
Brian LaForce from Bayou La Batre brought his family to the park and was not expecting to see the snow. LaForce and his group were preparing to walk the snow-coated Doug Ghee Accessible Boardwalk which ends at the scenic Bald Rock overlook.
The winter wonderland of trees beckoned and soon LaForce and his group were on their way down the slippery boardwalk.
“We’ve never been here and we just decided just to have something to do.
“We do a lot of jeep events and last year with the Corona everything got canceled and we got tired of sitting around the house and figured we would ride up,” said LaForce.
“We don’t see snow at our house, down there, once every three or four years, maybe if we’re lucky,” he added.
At the end of the boardwalk Andrew Robinson from Anniston along with his wife and two boys were frolicking in the snow and enjoying the frosty view from the overlook.
“I wish we saw it more, it’s gorgeous, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Robinson as he gazed over the Christmas tree-like scene at the valley below.
“The boys always beg for snow — to see it this is what we have to do. It’s nice having this so close to home where we’re able to come up here and truly enjoy it,” Robinson said.
Christina, Andrew’s wife, and the children were trying to make snowballs, however, the flakes had the consistency of a very fine powder and would not stick together.
“Oh, it’s beautiful, I wish we had it more often, it’s like the perfect dusting,” she said.
Wyatt, 4, decided to make snow angels and flung himself down on the boardwalk spreading his arms and legs as his parents took in the scene.
Morgan Johnson, from Pelham, was walking on the boardwalk to take in the sights as well. Johnson said he was at Alabama’s highest point to celebrate his wife’s birthday and was enjoying the winter weather.
“It’s cold, it’s absolutely cold, it’s the perks of being up at 2,400 feet. You’re in a cloud, having the dream,” said Johnson.
Others who are drawn to cold should enjoy the next couple of days, at least. The Calhoun and Cleburne county region might well see a wintry mix Monday morning according to Matt Grantham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Calera.
Grantham said that between 5-9 a.m. a wintry mix of sleet and snow could fall but will turn to rain as the air temperature rises. The main area of wintry precipitation on Monday will be west and north of Calhoun County. The high temperature on Monday is forecast to be 45 degrees said Grantham.
Meanwhile, the low temperature tonight for the Anniston area is forecast to be 27 degrees with a high Sunday of 49 degrees.
“It’s going to be pretty chilly tonight,” said Grantham.