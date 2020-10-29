Cheaha State Park temporarily closed due to storm damage

Cheaha State Park is closed for at least two days after storms downed more than 150 trees at the park Thursday. Many of the downed trees were blocking park roads, some power lines were down and power was out parkwide, superintendent Renee Raney said via email Thursday afternoon.
“We have two ‘emergency response state park strike teams’ coming to the park tomorrow. They will stay in the park for three days assisting our maintenance crew with tree and debris removal,” Raney said.
No one was injured in the storm, and there was minimal damage to facilities, Raney said.
The park is currently closed to all visitors except overnight camping guests who had existing reservations. “We hope to reopen Saturday or Sunday,” Raney said. “It depends on power restoration and overall condition of the park.”
For more information, check the park’s Facebook page, “Cheaha State Park-Alabama,” call 256-488-5111 or email Superintendent Renee Raney at Renee.Raney@dcnr.alabama.gov.