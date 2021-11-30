Cheaha Park fires 100% contained, U.S. Forest Service says

The two wildfires in the Talladega National Forest's Cheaha Park were 100 percent contained Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Fire crews have completed rehabilitation activities on acres impacted by the “Duck Nest” (389 acres) and “Fall Branch” (753 acres) wildfires.
The Forest Service re-opened all trails in the Talladega National Forest and urged visitors to continue recreating safely in the area.
As the Southeast experiences dry weather, Forest Service officials shared fire prevention messages.
While at home or on camping trips, remember to practice wildfire safety today and every day to help protect our national forests, the forest service said.
Its tips include:
- Be outdoor safe and do your part to prevent wildfires
- Always be careful with fire, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave it
- Don’t let chains drag on the road, cross those chains as you travel
Know before you go and check for updates at www.fs.usda.gov/alabama