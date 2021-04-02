Cheaha Bank acquisition complete after lengthy sale

Cheaha Bank’s sale of its four locations to Investar became official Thursday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic nixed early plans for the sale.
The company paid $80 per share of Cheaha Financial Group, Cheaha Bank’s holding company, in a deal that totaled $41.1 million, according to a release from Baton Rouge, La.-based Investar.
“We are enthusiastic about this partnership and look forward to welcoming Cheaha’s customers, shareholders and employees to the Investar family,” John D’Angelo, Investar president and CEO, was quoted as saying in the release.
The deal was originally announced in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 created economic uncertainty that led Investar to cancel its purchase. The original plan would have had Cheaha Bank’s acquisition wrap by July 2020, D’Angelo told The Star in 2019.
Cheaha Bank CEO Shad Williams said in July that he’d alerted investors that the sale would not go through; some were planning to renovate their homes and pay for weddings with the proceeds, he said.
Investar returned to the table and in January announced that the sale would proceed, with Cheaha Bank locations changing their name to reflect Investar’s brand later in the year.
Williams said in January that he hadn’t heard any customer complaints about the sale so far.
“The hoot of it is that a whole lot of them thought we’d already become Investar,” he said at the time.