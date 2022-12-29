 Skip to main content
Apartment house owner: ‘It breaks my heart’

Charitable collection begun for fire-displaced tenants

Wilmer Avenue fire

An excavator was busy Thursday scooping up debris from a Wilmer Avenue apartment complex to an awaiting dump truck on Thursday in Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

On Thursday morning all that was left of the apartment complex at 1726 Wilmer Avenue was a pile of rubble.

An excavator scooped up the debris to an awaiting dump truck as some of the displaced residents watched in silence as their memories were hauled off to the landfill.

Wilmer Avenue fire

Tallulah Diffie, owner of the ill-fated apartment complex, receives  donations for the residents of the burned-down apartment complex.

