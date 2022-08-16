 Skip to main content
Charges filed, names released in connection with forest fatal shooting

investigation under way

This photograph posted by the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department shows two Clay County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

Authorities Tuesday afternoon released the names of suspects and victims involved in a fatal shooting in Talladega National Forest Sunday morning, as well as a more complete narrative of events.

In a press release, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Yasmine Hider was being charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery. 