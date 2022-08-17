 Skip to main content
Charges filed, names released in connection with fatal shooting in Talladega National Forest

investigation under way

This photograph posted by the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department shows two Clay County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

A Florida student, Adam Simjee, was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park on Sunday, authorities said.

Tuesday afternoon, the Clay Chounty Sheriff's Office released the names of suspects and victims involved, as well as a more complete narrative of events.