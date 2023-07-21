 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chamber partners with Gadsden State for BOGO courses program

Gadsden State chamber scholarship

Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce board of directors chairman Corey McWhorter watches as Gadsden State Community College President Kathy Murphy signs an agreement between the two entities to provide one free course for each paid course for chamber members and employees

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Gadsden State Community College will now provide a free course for each one provided at cost for members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and their employees.

Garden State President Kathy Murphy said during an event Tuesday afternoon at the chamber’s visitor center the idea of the “BOGO scholarships” was formed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the state’s community college system.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.