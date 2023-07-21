Chamber partners with Gadsden State for BOGO courses program

Gadsden State Community College will now provide a free course for each one provided at cost for members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and their employees.
Garden State President Kathy Murphy said during an event Tuesday afternoon at the chamber’s visitor center the idea of the “BOGO scholarships” was formed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the state’s community college system.
“We are going to spend the next year celebrating with our communities the concept of community college,” Murphy said. “We were encouraged to think outside the box, have a big vision and think how we could best support our communities in a very big way and I think we have come up with the very best, really big way.”
Baker said Gadsden State has made the commitment to allow students under the chamber member umbrella “to buy one course at Gadsden State and be given a second course without cost.”
“I don’t really like to shop,” joked Baker, “but when I do shop I do like BOGO.”
She said the hope is to continue the program past the fall semester which starts Aug. 21.
“Somebody could literally get their education at half cost with the college taking on the cost of the other half,” Baker said.
“Gadsden State is an asset to our community,” said chamber board of directors chairman Corey McWhorter. “With this announcement, they are strategic partners for not only our chamber members and their staffs, but will also be a great benefit for developing our workforce for the future.”
“Things like this make it a chamber of commerce day,” said chamber executive director Linda Hearn. “This announcement helps our local citizens expand their education and helps to expand our workforce and what can happen when we work together. It’s a win-win for everyone and our community.”
The community college is providing the same opportunities to the members of the Gadsden/Etowah County and Cherokee County chambers of commerces.
Each prospective student must provide proof of employment with a Chamber member, be in good academic standing at Gadsden State or any other previous higher learning institution and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Those who receive any other form of institutional aid are not eligible for the BOGO Scholarship.
