Chamber forum generally agreeable affair

Six candidates for Calhoun County Commission seats spent an hour together Thursday night on a dais with the opportunity to give their views on seven different subjects — and they did so without rancor or combativeness and with agreement on most subjects.
The candidates were participating in a forum presented by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce along with The Anniston Star, Calhoun County Democratic Party, the Calhoun County Republican Party and the Cheaha Republican Women’s Club.
Henry Mullinax, chairman of the Chamber’s Public Affairs Committee, served as moderator and offered the candidates the questions, which were derived from submissions and suggestions of local constituents, then chosen by a non-partisan panel.
Incumbent commissioners Fred Wilson (District 1) and Lee Patterson (District 5) face no opposition for their posts, but were in attendance as part of the audience numbering around 40 at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
District 2 candidates incumbent Danny Shears (R), Charity Beecham (R), and Mercy Pilkington (D); District 4 candidates incumbent John “J.D.” Hess (R) and Terry Howell (R); and District 3 incumbent Carolyn Henderson (R) made up the dais. District 3 candidate Scott Martin (R) was unable to attend due to a family emergency.
A brief summary of each candidate’s views on each issue presented during the forum follows. Voters are encouraged to contact any candidate for further explanation of their stands on the issues or any other issues of concern.
Use of the $22.6 million of one-time funds the county will receive from the American Rescue Act
Beecham: “The funds will definitely need to be used at the police station. I know there are a lot of issues their incorporating mental health with the inmates. Economic development is important as well.
Hess: “The Rescue money has very stringent overlooks on it. We have to go through the group that is over this. It has to be approved by them what you spend it on. You can think of a lot of a great ideas. Mental health is a big issue we have to face today. That’s a top priority to me. The jail needs upgrading. Our water and natural resources in the rural parts of the county and roads and bridges are a top priority also.
Henderson: “My request was approved and I intend to put a holding tank at the end of Corning up on the mountain so these residents can have water pressure they haven’t had in 80 years. That’s already in the works. And, I want to see water lines and fire hydrants.”
Howell: “When I ran last time, I visited the jail and it was in much needed repair then. Mental health is definitely an issue. We have a lot of roads in District 4 that need attention. The Ag Center should continue also.”
Shears: “There are stipulations on these funds and we have to use the funds by 2026 or they are forfeited. We have to use it for certain things that qualify. We are working on some great projects in the county right now. It’s up to us to be good stewards of that money and I believe we will.”
Pilkington: “As an educator, my first thought is always going to be our schools and our children. Our children have mental health needs, too, and they are not being addressed either in the medical system or our school systems because that’s not the job of the systems. I want more broadband access and being more prepared next time we have an issue like the pandemic.”
How to use the estimated $1 million in revenue from the simplified sellers use tax
Hess: “I want to see some moneys set aside for our employees, law and first responders. They’re in dire need for more money. Our people are getting further and further behind the more we go along.”
Henderson: “I would like to spend my part on making sure I give back to the people of my district some of the tax money they have paid out with the services I am allowed to give them.”
Howell: “The retention rate at the sheriff’s office is terrible. Taking that money and upgrading deputies, jailers and the entire organization would be great. It seems like the sheriff’s office has just become a training ground for a lot of other agencies.”
Shears: “If we give increases with that simplified tax, you have to think there is more people purchasing from the internet and are less likely to go to Oxford, Anniston, Jacksonville or Piedmont to buy those things at a brick and mortar store. If it nets out in revenue, I’d say our number one priority as a county would be to take care of our employees.”
Pilkington: “That money comes from people who are not shopping in Calhoun County for whatever reason. I would like to see a lot more effort in getting young people staying in the county and start business and help keep them here.”
Beecham: “Taxes can be very important; however, we as citizens and business owners are being taxed to death right now. I don’t like the idea of outside vendors. That’s an issue for me. What to use the money for if applicable? Definitely, employment. It’s important for the county commission to take pride in its employees.”
The loss of concealed carry permit fees under recently passed legislation and its effects on the sheriff’s office budget
Henderson: “If we have a major loss, we can always float a bond. We’ve already done that to fund the sheriff’s department and rebuild the sheriff’s department. That’s already being done and that’s $5 million. We’re hoping in the future to put in a medical wing there. That would stop any transportings.”
Howell: “I informed the sheriff I travel out of state and I will continue to buy my permit to support that. The sheriff has done an excellent job in funding vehicles and maintenance with the money that has come in from that. I’m not sure how to adjust the funds, but something will have to be done because [the sheriff] is definitely going to be short [of funding] for buying vehicles.”
Shears: “Over the years, we’ve had to do the best we can with the sheriff’s department during tough times. Losing that permit funding is going to sting a little bit because we weren’t expecting that. However, as a commission I know we’ll work together by maybe cutting a little here and there to fund the sheriff’s department. Without proper policing, people won’t be coming to this county for tourism and things like that. You have to make it where people feel safe to come to Calhoun County and right now they do.”
Pilkington: “Is this where I go full Democrat and say legalize marijuana? If we tax the snot out of it, we won’t need the pistol permit funds. I say that as a pistol carrying permit Democrat. That law was a terrible blow. We had our sheriff’s association saying not to do this. They relied on that income. We need to encourage as many people as possible to go ahead and get that permit. You need it to cross state lines and you can get a picture ID. We could look at raising the fees on traffic violations.”
Beecham: “If applicable, some have talked about using the American Rescue Act fund. It would seem wise if we could until the commission could figure out a better plan.”
Hess: “I have a close working relationship with our delegation in Montgomery. I have been assured they are going to see what the shortfall is. I have been assured they are going to take care of this. If it were to turn out a different way, we have always found a way to make it happen and we’ll do it again, I assure you.”
Rural broadband access
Howell: “The bottom line is funding will have to come from the Federal level to secure what is going to be needed. It’s going to be a very, very expensive project, but we have kids here that couldn’t do their homework when schools shut down and that can’t be.”
Shears: “It’s going to happen because it was in the first Federal stimulus package. Broadband was given billions of dollars throughout all the states. It’s going to happen. They’re putting things in place. The representatives in Montgomery are on board with it.”
Pilkington: “It’s not only a matter of having the access, 55 percent of the entire state only has one choice of a provider. It’s also about having the competition so we’re not all held to paying $90 to $100 a month for something children have to have for school, job applicants have to have it and college students have to have it.”
Beecham: “We have to bid out the internet. It only goes to the lowest bidder, but sometimes the lowest bidder isn’t the best. It is a problem for both city and rural areas. There are grants that can help with internet infrastructure. That’s something I would look into a lot more.”
Hess: “[Legislators] from the state and Washington, D.C. are going to have to fund it. It’s as simple as that. The need is there. That’s our future and I think it going to happen in the near future.”
Henderson: “We’re at the mercy of the legislative delegation. There’s not much the county commission can do to make them give us the money. We’re kind of low on the totem pole.”
Home rule for Calhoun County?
Shears: “I sat with a local mayor and a state representative on one side of the table and a large company on the other side of the table. They were looking at doing a more than $300 million investment in Calhoun County. To me, that was fun to set there and think we were negotiating with a company that could bring jobs and money into Calhoun County. We have what we need. I’ve never been in favor of home rule. If the wrong people were in charge, taxes would go up.”
Pilkington: “When it comes to spending money as a political body, I appreciate a commission that would be cheap. I don’t like the thought of making the ability to spend money easier than we do. As far as finances for our county commission, it it’s not broke don’t fix it.”
Beecham: “I’m against taxes and businesses are vital for the growth of the county and employees and for revenue purposes.”
Hess: “Home rule is more than just taxes. Home rule would give you opportunities to have zoning laws and have the authority to clean up some of the areas in Calhoun County. If you go out in the country and build a $300,000 house, then somebody builds a shack next door and junks it up — we’ve got problems. Home rule has some good points to it.”
Henderson: “I would like to have just one thing of home rule, and that’s zoning power.”
Howell: “I’m not in favor of home rule. We have quality jobs. The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce does a great job of promoting jobs. There are several manufacturers here.”
Completion of new water tower project in the Wellborn area
All six candidates gave enthusiastic support for a Wellborn water tower project.
Condemnation/nuisance law
Beecham: “I would like to partner [with Anniston] with what they are doing with properties. I think we need to work together. Nobody likes to see a condemned properties or live next to it.”
Hess: “We have a real problem with homes that have been left. They need to be torn down, but that’s a two-headed sword. If you tear the house down, there’s no taxes coming in and you have the investment of tearing it down. We do have revenue set aside to clean up and tear down houses, but it can be detrimental in the loss of tax revenue.”
Henderson: “This doesn’t help the people in my district. We’re kind of in a catch-22 here. We either clean them up or we don’t, so we choose to do it at taxpayers’ expense.”
Howell: “Nuisance abatement is always a large portion of the commission agenda. They spend a tremendous amount of time on that. It has to be addressed. It’s just that — a nuisance to our county. We have people coming in bringing jobs, and they ride around and consider things like that. I support whatever we have to do to clean it up.”
Shears: “There is a reason people like to live in the country and not the city — there is less restrictions on it. I think we do pretty well on nuisance abatements and dismissals. We give them every opportunity in the world to clean up their place before we take action.”
Pilkington: “If there is money for us to go ahead and clean up some of the properties, I’d like to see that turned into loans for the homeowners. A lot of the things that stops someone from improving their property is they can’t afford it. If we have money to tear something down, let’s use some to build it up as a loan with low or no interest rates so a person can afford to improve that property.”