Centre man charged with stabbing in Jacksonville

Police arrested a Centre man Thursday after he allegedly attacked a man earlier this month.
Jacksonville police charged Tony Eugene Heath, 41, with second-degree assault.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said Heath went to the victim’s home on Tredegar Road on Jan. 9, where the two got into an argument that turned physical. Wood said Heath stabbed the man in his side and on his thigh before the two men left the scene.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries and is believed to be recovering, Wood said. Heath was booked into jail with bond set at $7,500 and was released on bond Thursday. As a condition of his bond, Heath was ordered to avoid contact with the victim and his family. Heath’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.