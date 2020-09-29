Census and sensibility: Local officials take advantage of extended census deadline

The United States census deadline has been moved to Oct. 5, allowing more time for people to participate and earn tax dollars for their communities.
Last week U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh barred the stop of census-taking on Sept. 30, a deadline set by the Trump administration to close the census a month earlier than planned. Koh had ruled that the government had offered no good reason for the change, which it had announced in July without explanation.
The judge’s ruling would have allowed the census to continue until Oct. 31, the end of a four-month extension requested by the Census Bureau in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration announced Friday a plan to appeal Koh’s decision; Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Monday that the bureau will attempt to finish the count by Oct. 5.
For local census-takers and members of the Calhoun County Complete Count Committee, the reason for the moved goal post didn’t matter as much as keeping the counts coming.
“It’s good to know we’ve got more time,” said Alan Atkinson, city clerk of Oxford and a member of the committee. “I’m just operating now on the premise that tomorrow’s the last day, or the next day. You don’t want to assume you have more time than you do.”
Atkinson has been working toward the 2020 census since 2018, he said, starting with the monumental task of indexing every address in Oxford’s city limits, which stretch across two counties. More recently, he’s been at city events and gatherings, putting out the call for residents to fill out their census surveys, either at home or alongside Atkinson.
There’s a lot of federal money on the line for the city, county and state. According to a study from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., each Alabama resident is worth about $1,600 per year in federal aid money — a little less than $16,000 over 10 years.
“That can go to health care, education, public safety, highways, housing. … Besides that, industry looks at census data to see where they want to locate,” Atkinson said.
Angie McVeigh, public affairs coordinator with the county Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Complete Count Committee, said major business developments often start with a look at local census data to check for retail markets and potential work forces.
“Businesses will use it to see if Calhoun County is growing, and see what the workforce looks like,” McVeigh said.
Tuesday afternoon, the Chamber hosted a drive-thru, socially-distanced census count. Like Atkinson, McVeigh has been at local events to plead a case for the census to county residents, she said. Two weeks ago she was at Zinn Park, where the committee counted another 65 people in one day.
“We did pretty darn good with that event,” McVeigh reflected. “That’s over a million dollars over the next 10 years.”
Both Atkinson and McVeigh said they plan to be at Oxfordfest Saturday, ready to go through the survey with folks who are festing. Atkinson said Oxford residents should be sure to take the census within the extra few days — either at an event or online at 2020census.gov — and keep in mind the difference it will make over the decade.
“Don’t wait to fill out your census; it’s imperative to do it now for your own benefit and welfare but also for the city and your family and your future,” Atkinson said. “This only comes around every 10 years.”
McVeigh said potential census responders should remember that the process only takes a few minutes, especially with her, Atkinson or any of the other committee members, who have been managing surveys since April.
“We’ve done this so much that we’re very quick,” McVeigh said. “I have got it down to a science.”