CDP celebrates 25 years of service

Center for Domestic Preparedness Deputy Superintendent Chris Chesney overlooks the presentation of colors by the Oxford Police Department Honor Guard at Wednesday’s celebration of the CDP’s 25th anniversary.
FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness celebrated 25 years of service and more than 1.3 million first responders it has produced since it officially began its mission to train people in helping others before, during and after disasters in 1998.
Responders from all 50 states, D.C., all tribal nations and all U.S. territories train at the CDP at no cost to the responders, agencies or jurisdictions. It opened at McClellan in 1998, representing continued relevance for post land even as the Army planned to evacuate the space the following year.
Wednesday, following the presentation of colors by the Oxford Police Department Honor Guard and the singing of the national anthem by FEMA retiree Cindy Woodward, CDP Superintendent Tony Russell spoke of the special relevance of the day.
“It is great to see so many faces,” Russell said. “It’s like having the family all back together again.”
“We are celebrating 25 years of the CDP being the first to train first responders and do what we always say — ‘We train the best for the worst,’” Russell said. “It’s only fitting we have a day like today to celebrate that and none of that can be done without the people — solid, professional people. That is what makes us so good.”
Russell recalled the concerns when Fort McClellan closed for what would happen to the remaining infrastructure. He then credited Nathan Hill, who now leads the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Military and Security Affairs Committee, among others for having the idea to establish the CDP.
Russell, who began his CDP position in 2018, then recognized six employees who had been with the agency since it began operations.
“They have spent their blood, sweat and tears to make us what we are today,” he said. “We stand on the shoulders of these folks.”
The six honored were Michael Aguilar, John Lowery, Peggy Llewellyn, Mitzi Morrison, Monica Sheffield and Linda Williams.
The keynote address was given by Damon Penn, acting assistant administrator for FEMA’s National Preparedness Directorate.
“Less than one percent of the population will ever serve in the military or public service. Only one percent protect all we hold dear,” Penn said. “They and you are part of that one percent and we thank you.”
Penn also spoke of how much the CDP has become part of the local community.
“When I drove in last night, I saw the big billboard that says, ‘Thank you military and Homeland Security,’” Penn said. “Right then, I knew we are an integral part of what this community does every day. That was very reassuring and I appreciate the recognition. I appreciate the partnerships we have enjoyed and each of those have been earned.”
Penn said the CDP is continually getting millions of dollars of upgrades and will be here “as long as we can foresee.”
“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Russell said to conclude the program.