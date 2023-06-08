 Skip to main content
CDP celebrates 25 years of service

CDP 25 Deputy Superintendent Chris Chesney

Center for Domestic Preparedness Deputy Superintendent Chris Chesney overlooks the presentation of colors by the Oxford Police Department Honor Guard at Wednesday’s celebration of the CDP’s 25th anniversary.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness celebrated 25 years of service and more than 1.3 million first responders it has produced since it officially began its mission to train people in helping others before, during and after disasters in 1998.

Responders from all 50 states, D.C., all tribal nations and all U.S. territories train at the CDP at no cost to the responders, agencies or jurisdictions. It opened at McClellan in 1998, representing continued relevance for post land even as the Army planned to evacuate the space the following year.

CDP 25 Superintendent Tony Russell

Center for Domestic Preparedness Superintendent Tony Russell welcomes guests and recognizes employees who have worked there during all 25 years the CDP has been in operation during Wednesday’s event.
CDP 25 acting assistant administrator Damon Penn

Damon Penn, acting assistant administrator for FEMA’s National Preparedness Directorate, gives the keynote address marking CDP’s 25th anniversary Wednesday morning.
CDP 25 guest

Guests at Center for Domestic Preparedness’s 25th anniversary on Wednesday were treated to a special reception after the ceremony.

