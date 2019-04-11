State troopers were investigating a three-vehicle wreck this morning on U.S. 431 near Hill Crest Baptist Church in the Saks community.
Two badly damaged vehicles, a pickup and a sedan, were sitting in front of the church. A third vehicle, which also sustained significant damage, was seen sitting more than 1,000 yards north in a grassy margin.
Shortly before 10 a.m., troopers had shut down a portion of one southbound lane.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said there was no one from his office was at the scene, indicating there were no known fatalities.
Further details from state troopers were not yet available this morning.