Car chase suspect sought by Oxford found dead in Atlanta

A man previously sought by Oxford police was found dead Friday in Atlanta after he previously led authorities on a multi-county car chase.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said Matthew Loyd was murdered in Atlanta. Police previously told the Star that Loyd, 46, and Lazarus Glover led authorities on a chase from Hueytown to mile marker 180 on Interstate 20, where Glover was arrested.
According to a news story sent by Partridge via text message, Atlanta police found Loyd dead from gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kimberly Way Southwest. As of Monday, authorities had not charged anyone in Loyd’s death.
Attempts Tuesday to reach Atlanta police for more information were unsuccessful.
Police told The Star on Nov. 30 they were searching for the second suspect on Tape Craft Road in Oxford, but later said they believed he had left the state.
On Nov. 29, police said, Loyd and Glover had attempted to burglarize Birmingham Auto Auction, and fled in a silver Cadillac with New York plates from Birmingham and Hueytown officers. The car was later spotted by Pell City officers who began chasing it, joined by Riverside police and St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies. Several shots were fired at officers during the chase, police said.
Glover remained Monday in the Jefferson County Jail on one of three attempted murder charges he faces.