Capital murder defendant indicted on sodomy charge

A Calhoun County Jail inmate was indicted last month after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone in October.
A grand jury indicted the 28-year-old Birmingham man during its December session on a charge of first-degree sodomy. Jail records and court documents show the man had previously been booked into jail in 2018 on murder charges, which were later updated to capital murder charges.
According to the December indictment, the man engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a victim on Oct. 17 “by forcible compulsion.”
An attempt Thursday to reach authorities for additional comment was unsuccessful. The man’s bond for the sodomy charge was set at $50,000.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma can accompany such charges can linger, even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe a maximum fine of $60,000.