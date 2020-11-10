Candidates have eyes on state Senate seat after Marsh announces retirement

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis has already challenged state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, in an election once. Now that Marsh has announced he plans to retire, Willis said he’ll try again.
“I’m all in,” Willis said Monday. “I was all in two years ago.”
Marsh, 64, has represented the Anniston area in the Alabama Senate for 22 years. As president pro tempore, he’s widely considered one of the most powerful people in Alabama politics, able to influence which bills pass through the upper house and which bills fail. Late last month, he announced that he plans to retire from politics at the end of his current term.
The Senate seat Marsh currently holds isn’t up for re-election until 2022, but his departure has people in both major parties thinking about who’ll run then.
Willis, who challenged Marsh in the 2018 Republican primary, said he has always been interested in another run. Willis captured about 47 percent of the vote against Marsh in his last run, a close race considering Marsh had an advantage as the incumbent.
Willis campaigned on a pledge of no new taxes, while promising to raise state revenue by reviving enforcement of fines on overweight trucks on Alabama’s interstate highways.
State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, said he is also considering a run for the seat, although he said it’s too early to make a decision.
“I’m thinking about it,” Wood said.
One person who’s not in the running is Jim Williams, the Anniston Democrat who lost the 2018 general election to Marsh.
“I want to see someone run, but it needs to be someone young,” Williams said. He said local Democrats are seeking a younger candidate who, if elected, could have a long career in the Legislature.
Candidates can’t begin fundraising for a 2022 run until the middle of next year. Wood, the sitting House member, said that’s plenty of time for more hopefuls to enter the race.
“When this gets closer, there’s going to be a lot of people who are interested,” Wood said.