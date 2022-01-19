Woman kills herself at sheriff’s office

A 56-year-old Anniston woman committed suicide in front of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Sheriff Matthew Wade the woman, whose identity is not being released until the family has been notified, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after visiting an investigator at the Sheriff's Office to seek counsel.
Wade said the woman had her identity stolen in 2018, and an investigator who notified her of the identity theft had become a source of guidance, as she had become a frequent visitor ever since. Wade said that on this particular visit, the woman thought someone may have been tampering with the deed to her property and spoke with the investigator briefly Wednesday morning.
“She wasn't a suspect — she's never been in our jail," Wade said. "She was here solely because she wanted to talk to one of our investigators."
After speaking with the investigator for a few moments, she was notified that the person who had driven her to the Sheriff's Office was pulling out of the driveway of the Calhoun County Jail complex, where the Sheriff's Office is located. Wade said the investigator walked her out of the office and they waved goodbye to each other. He said she began walking along the pavement that wraps around the building and pulled out a cell phone as if she was going to call someone.
"We had some Piedmont Police officers that were here getting some stuff from our investigators," Wade said. “When they left, they found her laying face-down.”
Wade said a pistol was found under her, and upon inspection of the security tapes, she had shot herself. He said she was walking down the pavement, didn't stop, pulled the weapon out and pulled the trigger.
"The person who left her, of course we are going to track him down, and find out who, or if, she called anybody," Wade said.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said she was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. He said her death is being ruled a suicide.