Woman grateful after missing daughter found in Georgia

An Anniston woman was elated Monday after her 20-year-daughter, who had been missing for nearly a week, was found Sunday morning.
“This is the biggest gift I ever could have gotten,” Sherri Meadows said Monday. “I got my baby back.”
Meadows said someone found her daughter, Joani Love Bryant, walking alongside a highway in DeKalb County, Georgia and took her to Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, where a counselor called Meadows.
Meadows said Bryant was “not good” mentally, dehydrated and appeared to have lost weight.
According to Anniston police, Bryant had been last seen around 7 p.m. March 23 at her home in the 2000 block of Moore Avenue.
Meadows said Bryant told her she wanted to sit on their porch that night. Meadows replies it was raining but Bryant had decided to go outside anyway, she said.
Around 7:15 p.m., Meadows said, she found her mail lying on the side of the porch. When Meadows walked around to bring Bryant in, she said, her daughter was gone. She said she and her sister immediately started driving around town to look for Bryant, but were unsuccessful.
“I was leaving the light on for her every night, just in case she knocked on that door,” Meadows said.
Meadows said her daughter wasn’t speaking to anyone, and how she ended up nearly two hours away in Georgia is a mystery that she and police are still trying to solve.
“They were saying something about walking,” Meadows said. “Ain’t no way she walked over there.”
Meadows thanked everyone who helped her search for Bryant or get the word out about her missing daughter, especially Anniston High School secretary Patricia Sledge.
“She always looked out for Joani because Joani was quiet and shy,” Meadows said. “She always looked out for all the kids.”
Meadows said Monday she’s happy Bryant is in a safe place and hopes to bring her home soon.
“I’m glad they found her and she’s alive,” Meadows said.