Winfrey: Voter turnout more important than opponent

Adia McClellan Winfrey has spent the last few weeks traveling Alabama’s Third Congressional District asking people to vote for her for the U.S. House of Representatives — but she hardly ever mentions the man who is in that House seat now.
“I’m not in a race against him,” said Winfrey, a Democrat from Talladega. “I’m in a movement to bring more voters to the polls. I’m not engaging with him at all.”
Winfrey is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Saks who has held the Third District seat since 2003.
The district, which stretches from Cherokee County in the north to Lee County in the south, includes some of the reddest rural areas in the state, if not the country. Those areas are balanced with college towns such as Auburn and Jacksonville and majority-Black cities such Anniston and Talladega.
So far, though, those cities haven’t tipped the scales for Democrats. Roger has handily defeated every Democratic challenger in the past decade, defeating a retired soldier and a former Miss America by double-digit margins.
Rogers, like many Republicans, campaigns as a Trump ally. Those who followed his career before the Trump era know he sits on the Armed Services Committee and was one of the first people to propose creation of the U.S. Space Force. Past opponents have criticized him as too little focused on health care and the local economy, and Democratic activists have hectored him with challenges to make more public appearances and engage in televised debates.
Winfrey is taking a different tack. She hasn’t asked for a debate. Traveling the rural roads of the district, she is encountering people who don’t even know there’s a Democrat on the ballot and don’t believe their vote will count at all. Getting inactive voters to the polls, she said, makes more sense than appealing to a mass of engaged voters that, right now, just isn’t there.
“The reason the district is so stagnant is because there’s a lack of voter engagement,” Winfrey said.
WInfrey isn’t new to politics, though she’s never held elective government office. She was born in Louisville, Ky., to a family with roots in Talladega County, and spent parts of her childhood in Alabama. After getting a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Wright State University, she began working as a consultant, doing hip-hop-based therapy for kids in juvenile detention. After settling in Talladega in 2014, she became involved in the NAACP and the local Democratic Party.
She ran for the Third District seat once before, losing the Democratic primary in 2018 to Mallory Hagan, a former Miss America and television presenter. Coming into the race with name recognition, in a midterm election that was projected to be a “blue wave,” Hagan seemed poised to give Rogers his strongest challenge in years. Hagan picked up 36 percent of the vote in that race, only a few points more than previous Democratic nominees.
Winfrey said she learned a lot from that race. One lesson: Rogers, as an incumbent, has nothing to gain from engaging with any of his opponents, in a debate or otherwise. Another: The district is full of people who haven’t voted in a couple of election cycles because they feel it won’t make a difference. She believes a lot of those voters, both Black and white, are willing to vote for her.
“I tell people Alabama is more purple than it’s made out to be,” she said. “A lot of white people in this district are not as Republican as they seem, or not Republican at all.”
As she did in 2018, Winfrey is running on an “AEIOU” platform, a set of policies on agriculture, education, innovation, opportunity and unity. But she said she is also listening to what voters want.
“Mostly they’re thinking about social justice and the pandemic,” she said.
In 2020, all politics is not necessarily local. Winfrey said younger voters have told her they’re going to the polls because of the death of Breonna Taylor, the unarmed Kentucky woman killed in March by police who entered her home to execute a search warrant. Kentucky’s attorney general became the subject of intense criticism by Black Lives Matter activists this autumn after a grand jury returned no homicide charges against any of the officers.
“Young people all over the country are really invested in Breonna Taylor,” Winfrey said. “When you tell them that this was an elected attorney general, and that we have an elected attorney general, they realize why they should vote. That’s how we’re going to win — not by chasing after Mike Rogers.”
That idea is not entirely new. Reaching inactive voters has been a strategy Democrats have talked about, in various forms, for years. At a state level, the party collapsed 10 years ago, weighed down by its own financial debt and its losses to the Tea Party wave of 2010. In past cycles, though, voter registration was only part of the strategy, combined with more traditional efforts to publicly challenge Republicans on the issues.
Winfrey said that even if she doesn’t win in 2020, her approach will help build the Democratic Party for future years. And with some Republicans disaffected by the government’s handling of the coronavirus and other major social problems, she’s not yet willing to concede 2020.
“I know the odds,” she said. “But I feel like this election year is going to be different.”