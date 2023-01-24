 Skip to main content
White Plains community hears no new high school likely at current location

Community meeting first of seven at other schools

White Plains High School teaser

White Plains High School

Adapting to the future within a school’s community is never an easy process, but in a neighborhood meeting for White Plains parents, students and residents, Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes told them they would have a voice in their schools’ future.

That future could conceivably include closing the current high school, and creating a new one on the campus that now contains the elementary and middle school, with some structural modification. Essentially, three schools would become two.

Jose Reyes White Plains meeting

Calhoun County Superintendent Jose Reyes speaks during a meeting a meeting for White Plains community to address the future of their three schools at the First Baptist Church of White Plains.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 