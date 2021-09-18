Wendy Ghee Draper announces state Senate candidacy

Anniston attorney Wendy Ghee Draper has announced her candidacy in the Republican primary for Alabama Senate District 12, a seat that her father, Doug Ghee, held from 1990-98.
On Friday Draper threw her hat in the ring for the Senate race joining Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis and Anniston businessman Keith Kelley.
Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, currently holds the seat but he is not seeking another term.
Draper, 49, has never held elected office before but said she is running for a variety of reasons.
“I have spent 22 years fighting for other people’s rights, I’ve spent 22 years fearlessly fighting for the rights of children and adults in the legal system, and I’m fully invested in our district and after prayerful consideration I just can no longer sit on the sidelines,” said Draper.
“I want to fight for the citizens of District 12 in Montgomery,” she said.
State Senate District 12 includes Calhoun County and a portion of Talladega County.
Draper was born and raised in Calhoun County and is a 1990 graduate of Anniston High School. After graduating from the University of Alabama she earned a Juris Doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law in 1997. She has been married to Anniston Mayor Jack Draper for 25 years.
The candidate’s family is from Calhoun County; she said her mother and grandparents are from Piedmont.
“My whole family’s here,” Draper said.
Draper works at Ghee, Draper & Alexander law firm and said her primary focus is adoptions and family law.
Draper said that she has three daughters and the youngest child, Mary Yonce Draper, 4, is adopted.
“She’s such a blessing to our family,” Draper said.
Her other daughters are Lily Grace,16, and Harper, 11.
While in office some of Doug Ghee’s accomplishments include helping to establish the Forever Wild Program, the Chief Ladiga Trail and the Doug Ghee accessible trail at Mount Cheaha. Ghee also helped attract Mercedes to Alabama and served as chairman on various committees including state parks, education and constitution and elections.
“I learned a lot from my father and he did a lot of really good things for our district and our community — but make no mistake, I am my own person, as proud as I am of him and his accomplishments I want to represent District 12, I want to do what’s best for District 12,” she said.
“I will always stand for faith, family and freedom,” Draper said.
Draper said some of her goals for District 12 include lessening government's intrusion into people’s lives and no new taxes.
“I will work to protect our families, our small businesses and farmers from Biden’s liberal agenda,” Draper said.
Draper said she has been out in the community listening to the citizens.
“I’m a good listener, I love hearing what issues are important to the people in District 12 and I want them to know that I will be their voice in Montgomery and I’m going to fight for our Second Amendment rights, the rights of our children,” said Draper.
Draper said that she wants to seek input from citizens and community leaders to find the right solutions and partnerships to grow the economy.
Draper said she also wants to support law enforcement and first responders and wants to make sure they have the resources they need to protect the citizens.
Draper said she is pro-life and wants to protect “our God-given Second Amendment rights and defend our precious right to vote by insuring the integrity of our elections.”
Draper said she wants to support small businesses and farmers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Draper said her husband, Jack, supports her decision to run for office.
“We prayed about it, we talked about it, we certainly feel like this is what God intends for me to do,” said Draper.
On Friday Draper was with a Republican women's group volunteering to serve food at the Anniston Soup Bowl on West 15th Street.
“I love to give back to the community, I’ve always given back to the community, I love our community,” she said.
Draper said a social media page and website will be online soon.
“I am looking forward to the citizens of District 12 getting to know me, I have a record of getting things done and I’m confident that the voters will decide that I’m the best person to be their voice in Montgomery,” she said.