Wendy Draper says her spot on ballot is being challenged

A Republican candidate for the nomination to run in the race to fill the Alabama Senate District 12 seat says that a ballot access challenge has been filed against her.
Wendy Ghee Draper, who’s seeking the seat held by the retiring Del Marsh, defended her allegiance to the Republican side of the ballot in a statement to The Anniston Star.
“Let there be no doubt, I am a Republican and have been for many years,” Draper wrote. “My personal philosophy aligns with the Republican Party, and I am a strong Republican wife and mother with conservative values and morals.
“I have invested my time and personal finances in support of Republican candidates and the Alabama Republican Party.”
Efforts by The Star to get a copy of the ballot access challenge were unsuccessful.
Draper, whose father, Doug Ghee, represented District 12 as a Democrat from 1990-98, said that people casting a vote in the upcoming Republican primary have the right to choose their candidate.
“I am the most qualified candidate running for Senate District 12. There is obviously a small clique of people trying to pull strings behind the scenes to taint the election process and deny voters their constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice. It is a shame that my opponents have stooped this low,” Draper wrote. She did not specify who she believed those opponents were.
Draper wrote that, “When you are in the lead your opponents become desperate and do things like this.
“I am confident the Republican Party will dismiss the complaint that has been filed against me. I look forward to continuing to engage our community and earn the votes of the people of Senate District 12.”
The primary election will be May 24.
Also running for the Republican nomination to represent District 12 are Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis and Anniston businessman Keith Kelley. Danny McCullars is the lone Democrat running for District 12.
Willis was adamant in an interview with The Star that he did not have anything to do with the ballot access challenge.
“I had no knowledge or prior input that this was even coming, I found out about it last night,” Willis said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“My opinion is, all indications are that I’m winning this campaign and my feelings are I don’t want to win by default, I want to win by popular vote, elections should not be decided by people in the backroom, it needs to be decided by the people,” Willis said.
Willis said he saw Draper's statement in the media.
“I have nothing to do with it. When I ran four years ago against Del Marsh we ran for 12 months, and there was not a single jab with each other. I run my campaign on the high road, I don’t try to bring down the other candidates and make them look bad,” he said.
Willis said he only wants to talk about the issues and what is best for the voters.
“I can’t speak for the other opponents but I can say that I personally have absolutely no knowledge of anything that took place,” Willis said.
McCullars said Wednesday that he did not file the ballot access challenge and said he hopes that all candidates can focus on the issues.
“I doubt the Republican folks would entertain anything I have to say,” McCullars said.
“My general attitude about the Republican Party, they kinda want their club pure and anybody that may want to run in their primary seems to have to pass some kind of purity test and I understand the local party’s concern,” he said.
McCullars said he was unsure of who may have filed the ballot access challenge.
“From my own standpoint it’s not an issue, it’s an internal Republican issue and it’s kinda typical with the way the Republican party operates both nationally and statewide these days,” McCullars said.
Kelley said he has no knowledge of the ballot access challenge.
“I’m just going to run my race,” Kelley said.
Jeannie Negrón Burniston, communications director with the Alabama Republican Party, said there will be no comment on any challenges that may have been received until the entire process is complete.
Burniston said the process of filing a ballot challenge and the deadline to submit include:
— The deadline to submit ballot challenges was Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. All submissions included a letter of challenge written by the challenger and a completed ballot challenge form.
— The ALGOP Candidate Committee will review the challenges received and decide which cases they will hear, and which ones they will dismiss.
— The Candidate Committee will then meet to hear those cases. The challenger(s) and the candidate(s) will have the opportunity to appear before the committee.
— The Committee then goes into executive session to vote on each case.
— Once the voting is complete, each candidate is notified by ALGOP as to their status.