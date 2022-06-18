Wendy Draper answers questions on election-season issues

Republicans Keith Kelley and Wendy Draper will be on the Tuesday ballot in a runoff for the state Senate.
The candidates were the top vote getters in the May 24 GOP primary to replace the retiring Del Marsh in Montgomery.
Consolidated Publishing’s newspapers, including The Anniston Star and The Daily Home in Talladega, invited the candidates for in-person interviews.
Kelley’s interview appeared in the June 11 edition. The Q&A with Democrat Danny McCullars, who is not on Tuesday’s ballot, will appear Wednesday, June 22.
All three candidates were invited for in-person Q&A sessions at The Anniston Star. Draper declined to appear for an in-person interview; however, she sent her answers in writing.
The interview:
Question: Gun violence/mass shootings are on the increase to the point of it being a pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to slow down the incidence of violence and mass shootings?
Answer: Let’s be crystal clear about one thing: The 2nd Amendment protects our absolute and fundamental right to bear arms. I am a hunter and a proud gun owner, and I will always follow our Constitution. The real pandemic that we must address is mental health. Every family has been touched in some way by this challenge, and we must provide additional resources to treat patients who suffer from mental illness.
Gun control measures such as red flag laws, gun confiscation, age restrictions and weapons prohibitions are anti-American and a long-standing agenda of the Liberal Left. Focusing on public safety initiatives including additional school resource officers and single-entry secure school campuses will keep our children safe from such horrible gun violence and also from other child predators.
Q: Would you vote to suspend the Rebuild Alabama Act gas tax while fuel prices are at record highs?
A: The ineffective policies and strategies of the Biden Administration are to blame for the pain at the pump … and for the crippling inflation that hurts us at the dinner table and the pocketbook. The national average for a gallon of gas is now over $5, which is double the cost when President Trump was in office. As we grapple with rising costs everywhere we go, we must consider both long-term and short-term solutions. We must increase oil production in the United States. Biden must authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and approve additional drilling leases. However, a suspension of the Alabama gas tax would provide immediate relief for families. I would support legislation to change the automatic increase in the gas tax, which is simply pouring salt into our wounds.
Q:What are your thoughts about legalizing marijuana for recreational use and medical marijuana?
A: The Alabama State Legislature passed a law this year that will legalize and highly regulate the use of marijuana for specific medical purposes. Patients with qualifying, debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer and chronic pain, epileptic seizures, autism, Parkinson’s, and terminal illnesses, can receive a registry identification card for legal access to medical marijuana. While it is crucial to bring such groundbreaking treatments and medications to patients in need, the recreational use of marijuana still has its dangers. These include “drugged driving” accidents, which rose by more than 60 percent in Colorado following legalization, and greater use by teens, which negatively impacts their brain development.
Legalization of pot will only embolden the drug cartels that threaten our nation’s safety at our borders.
Q: Would you support a state lottery and why?
A: It is quite simple … let the people decide! Our government is by the people … it must work for and answer to us, the People. As state senator, I will work for you. The Alabama State Legislature has wrestled with authorizing a state lottery for many, many years. And there are many solid arguments on both sides of the argument. Pro-lottery groups point to the additional tax revenue that can be used for education and other vital services. Those fighting against the lottery are alarmed by gambling addictions and the disproportionate impact on poor communities. While this debate rages on, the only answer that truly matters is what the people say. Put the question on the ballot and let our constituents continue to tell our government how they wish to live.
Q: What would you do to attract economic development? Attract more jobs in the area? This question has many different facets including an educated workforce.
A: District 12 has the highest point in the state [Mount Cheaha], and I will work to ensure we have the lowest unemployment in the state. We have abundant natural resources and the hardest working folks around.
With strong employers, including the Army Depot, RMC hospital, the McClellan National Guard Training Center, and Jacksonville State University, already leading the way, we still have plenty of room to grow! A basic role of government is to foster an environment that is good for business and good for jobs. As your state senator, I will focus on policies that enhance the visibility and viability of our trade schools as well as our traditional colleges and universities. I will work with our local elected officials and support incentives to attract and retain employers to our area. And I will make sure everyone in the southeast knows what a great place this is to visit, whether it’s the nature trails of Cheaha Mountain or the year-round entertainment at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Q:If elected you will be filling Del Marsh's (longtime Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore) shoes. Is that a daunting task?
A: The District 12 State Senate seat belongs to the People, not to any one individual (no matter how smart she is). With around 3,000 bills and resolutions introduced in the Alabama State Legislature each year, knowledge of the law and how it impacts the lives of all citizens is vital. As an attorney for more than 24 years, I have had the important experience understanding how a particular law will affect your schools, your businesses, and your rights. The votes I will cast in Montgomery and the decisions I make will always be with your best interests in mind. I will never be self-serving or cater to special interest groups.
It will be my great honor and privilege to be your voice in Montgomery.
Q: I know you are busy on the campaign trail encountering voters. What is your elevator speech or passion speech about why you should win the runoff? What are you saying to voters about why you should be elected?
A: I am a proud daughter of Calhoun County. My children were born here and my husband and I are deeply involved in our community. I am a conservative Christian and small business owner. And I understand our values and strongly believe in our fundamental rights and responsibilities. As your state senator, I will fight against the inflationary and out-of-control government spending. I will support our first responders and ensure they have the resources to fight crime and keep our community safe. I will protect the sanctity of life. And I will always be honest with you and seek the truth!