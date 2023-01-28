 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Wellington man facing multiple sexual assault charges

walker

James Gregory Walker

 Submitted photo

A 40-year-old Wellington man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes on Thursday after a standoff in an Attalla motel, according to police. 

Law enforcement had issued a warrant for the arrest of James Gregory Walker for allegedly committing sex crimes involving rape, incest, and sexual extortion, according to Investigator Jay Harrington with the Seventh Judicial Major Crimes Unit. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.