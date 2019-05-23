Though cities with populations fewer than 5,000 receive free animal control from Calhoun County, Weaver officials have decided to pitch in for the service anyway.
“Technically yes, they have to provide (animal control) by law, free of charge,” said Mayor Wayne Willis by phone Thursday. “But we want to be a good neighbor and a good steward in the community. We felt like it was a moral obligation to contribute and try to help.”
The Calhoun County Commission voted to allow County Administrator Mark Tyner to sign a contract with Weaver during its Thursday morning meeting. Weaver will spend $300 per month for animal control services, which includes housing for strays at the county’s animal control center. Willis said the city averages five or six stray animals a month, an estimate he said Wayne Bush, Weaver police chief, provided. The city also has a small kennel to house strays while authorities try to find their owners.
“The county has been good to us, so we want to try and be good back,” Willis said.
Alabama law states that municipalities with populations over 5,000 have to either maintain their own pound or contribute to local impounding services.
Both Anniston and Piedmont have contracts with the county for animal control and impounding service, spending $4,000 and $1,500 per month respectively. Anniston’s population is about 21,569, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 estimate, which also places Piedmont’s population at 4,589.
Its population should make Piedmont eligible for animal control service at no charge from the county. Attempts to contact Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker about the city’s contract were unsuccessful Thursday.
Oxford officials last month said they planned to work with Cheaha Regional Humane Society, which operated the county animal control center until March, the termination date of its contract with Calhoun County.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said last month that strays in Jacksonville are taken to Calhoun County Humane Society in Anniston. The shelter serves Jacksonville exclusively, he said.
During its meeting, the commission:
— Dismissed nuisance declarations at 3500 Oakridge Ave. and 101 W. 35th St. near Anniston, and 721 State Farm Road in Alexandria.
— Declared nuisances at 9001 W. 51st St. and 3240 Gaines St. near Anniston.
— Awarded a contract to repair the roof of the Calhoun County Courthouse Annex on Noble Street to Brown Roofing. The building is the former location of the Berman-Gayle clothing store, which the county bought in 2009. According to the bid, repairs could cost between $94,910 and $141,700.
— Agreed to pay $69,298 in a local, non-federal match with the Federal Transit Authority for public transportation, part of the 5311 Non-urbanized Area Public Transportation Program. The money will cover the costs of operation and administration of local public transport.
— Budgeted $70,000 to spend on a new generator for the county’s information technology department in an agreement with McCarter Engineering in Anniston.
— Passed resolutions committing grant money to Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development to repair windows at the historical Piney Wood Chapel at McClellan for $7,000; to buy playground equipment for Thankful and Wellborn parks for $14,000, divided between the two; and to purchase lights at Woodland Park ball field for $7,000.
— Granted a temporary construction easement on Seaton Drive at McClellan. County engineer Brian Rosenbalm said the easement will let the Alabama Department of Transportation perform grading work on and beside the street.
— Approved an agreement with ALDOT to resurface Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway from the intersection of McClellan Road to the intersection of Cedar Springs Road, a length of about 2.5 miles.
— Extended the contracts of Assistant County Administrator Melissia Wood and Sheriff’s Office information technology manager Phillip Smith by three years, through June 2022.