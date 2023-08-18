 Skip to main content
Weaver, Oxford police searching for teen runaways

The Weaver and Oxford police departments are searching for two teenagers from their respective cities they believe to have run away with each other.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Child Alert for Isaiah Lathan Formby, 15, of Weaver and Chyann Elise Woodard, 15, of Oxford.