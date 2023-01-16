Weather takes a turn to warm, rainy

The bone-chilling temperatures which hovered over the area last weekend will make a sharp turn in the other direction this week as clear skies give way to clouds and rain.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham reports its station at the Anniston Metro Airport recorded the lowest temperature of the weekend to be 27 degrees early Sunday morning.
That number is forecast to increase to as high as 72 degrees by Wednesday as a front will bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday night with a low of 52 degrees and an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
The chance of rain continues Tuesday with a high near 68 degrees and the chance of wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.
Tuesday night is forecasted to be calmer, with only a 20 percent chance of showers and a low of 55 degrees.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 80 percent Wednesday into Thursday as highs will reach 72 degrees and lows near 60 degrees.
The NWS is advising strong to severe storms are possible early on Thursday as the line of storms move through the area brings the potential of “isolated damaging winds, a tornado or two and hail.”
Temperatures are forecast to return to a more seasonal range within the high 50s and low 40s starting Friday night with a 50 percent of showers through the weekend.
