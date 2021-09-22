Wayne Willis running a grassroots campaign for state Senate

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis, 57, is ready to run again for Alabama Senate District 12. It’s the seat that’s not being challenged by the man he opposed in 2018, Sen. Del Marsh, who is not seeking reelection. Willis attracted a solid number of votes, 7,363, four years ago, but not enough to overcome Marsh’s 8,215.
Willis will run against Anniston lawyer Wendy Ghee Draper and Anniston businessman Keith Kelley in the Republican primary on May 24 of next year. Neither Kelley nor Draper have held elective public office before.
Willis said that he is running a “grassroots” campaign, as he previously did.
“When I ran against Senator Marsh he spent over a half million dollars, I spent $14,000, I don’t have the multimillionaire supporters who are going to lay out five to ten thousand dollars,” Willis said Tuesday at Weaver City Hall.
“My campaign is the mom-and-pops who will give me $30 or $40 or say, ‘I can’t really support you because I need the money but you’ve got my vote,’” said Willis.
Willis graduated in 1982 from Weaver High School and graduated from the police academy at Jacksonville State University in 1986.
Willis began his role as a public servant in 1985 when he was getting in shape to enlist in the U.S. Army and fate intervened.
“I was actually starting to run and getting in shape to go into the Army, and the police chief that was here in Weaver, Bill Morrow, said, ‘why don’t you come work for me,’ so this is before you had to go to the police academy before you even got hired,” said Willis.
“I showed up and I had my dad’s shoes and a borrowed flashlight and a pawn shop pistol and I went to work, Weaver police,” said Willis.
“During that time I took the Anniston police test to get hired, this was back when a lot of people were trying to get hired in Anniston,” said the mayor. “When I took the test there were over 300 people who took the test to get hired as a police officer, and I was one of seven who got hired.”
Willis spent 27 years at the Anniston police department working in a variety of positions.
“I did everything from meter maid to homicide investigator,” Willis said.
Willis spent 24 years on the SWAT team, while other duties included crisis negotiator, homicide, rape, robbery investigator, Anniston High School resource officer, F.B.I. certified firearms instructor and field training officer.
In 1998 Willis was named Alabama Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for his work during a murder at the Lenlock Hardee’s location.
Willis began his career in politics when he was asked to finish the Weaver City Council term of his father, William C. Willis, who died in 1998. The elder Willis was first elected to the Weaver council in the early 1980s.
“That was my introduction to politics, I had no clue about government, Weaver politics, Weaver City Council. I was lucky to be paired with a seasoned group of City Council members,” said Willis.
Willis won the office in his own right in 2000, garnering 72 percent of the vote.
When then-Weaver Mayor Ed Kimbrough decided to retire in 2004 Willis ran for that office and served one term only due to the demands of having been promoted to a sergeant at the police department.
“In 2012 when I retired, a group of Weaver residents asked me to run for mayor and I agreed, I was elected and have served unopposed ever since,” he said.
In 2012 when Willis began his term as mayor the town was in need of some heavy lifting.
“Weaver was a complete mess, people don’t know it but this city was on the verge of bankruptcy, it was that bad,” Willis said.
Willis painted a portrait of a city in dire straits.
“The city was borrowing money to make payroll at the end of the year, all of the equipment in public works was either non-functional or in need of replacement,” he said.
Willis rolled up his sleeves and with the help of his department heads he tried to put the city on a good financial path.
“I’m proud to say now with the work that I've done in Weaver we have $1.7 million dollars in reserve,” Willis said.
During Willis’s run as mayor the city has built a new city meeting center, the park has new playground equipment, a new fire department is under construction and next month the city will break ground on a new splash pad and restrooms at the park.
IF ELECTED
Willis said if he is elected to the local Senate district he will make decisions based on good common sense in the best interests of the people.
“I will always back the working middle class because that’s who I am and spend taxpayers’ money like it’s my own,” he said.
Willis’s planned initiatives include initiating a secondary education program for young adults.
“I want to offer free secondary trade education for working adults to learn skilled trades such as electrician, plumbing, equipment operator and machinist,” Willis said. “This will help working class families working in minimum paying jobs obtain skills to secure better paying jobs.”
“With a more educated skilled labor force, we will have better chances of recruiting manufacturing jobs and put Alabama back to work,” Willis said.
Willis also wants to address the overpopulation of stray animals by implementing a spay and neuter program for animals.
Willis terms himself a lifelong Republican.
“I have been a conservative Republican since I cast my first vote for Ronald Reagan,” said Willis.