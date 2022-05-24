Voters replace Hess with Howell on Calhoun County Commission

Calhoun County Commission candidates waited intently through the rain-soaked evening as party primary votes slowly trickled in.
With 91 percent of the vote counted toward the end of the night, District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears was besting his challenger, Charity Beecham, with 72 percent of the ballots cast.Shears would take the night’s win in the District 2 Republican primary.
“First of all, I want to thank God for this amazing journey he brought me to and through as a candidate for District 2 County Commissioner,” Beecham wrote in a text correspondence with The Star. “Secondly, I would like to congratulate my opponent, Danny, on his win, and for a good race.”
“Lastly, I would like to thank all of the outpouring of love and support that I received from my family, friends, and community during this election,” Beecham continued. “I am a very blessed woman, and I look forward to seeing where God leads me next.”
Meanwhile, District 4 candidates Terry Howell and J. D. Hess were neck and neck as the votes were counted. At the end of the night, though, Howell would take the win with 54 percent of the vote, ending Hess’s 28-year incumbency in the office.
“I’m exhausted,” Howell stated via text correspondence, referring to the work he’d put into campaigning thus far. “I’m humbled by the support of the voters of District 4.”
Howell said he was at a “total loss for words,” and that he was looking forward to “working with the commission and the people of Calhoun County.”
With a downpour of rain making the roads unsafe for travel — hail fell in some places — many of the county commission candidates said they would be awaiting the results of the primary from the comfort of their homes.
Calhoun County District 3 Republican nominee Carolyn Henderson said she was surrounded by her loved ones at her home, some of whom had driven from as far as Pensacola, Fla., while she awaited the results.
“Thank you District 3 for your trust in me to take care of you,” Henderson said. “I will always take care of you.”
The poll workers at Weaver’s First United Methodist Church were counting ballots by flashlight for over an hour, as the whole of the town’s center had lost power from the storm.
Shears, however, did have a grand gathering of his peers out at Strut’s in Oxford. He said 40 to 50 of his friends and family came to help him usher in his eventual win.
Shears said he felt very humbled when he learned of his win, and grateful for the overwhelming number of residents of District 2 who had continued to support him.
“Along with that support comes the responsibility now of being able to live up to those expectations,” Shears said. “I’ll try every day to do that.”
An emotional Shears told The Star that he didn’t like the word “oppose,” as he didn’t oppose Beecham — they were just “unfortunately” running for the same office. He said he now considered Beecham a friend, and said he “had a great deal of respect for her.”